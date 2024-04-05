Key Takeaways Smartwatches are not just about function, they need to look good on your wrist too.

As batteries get bigger for longer life, smartwatches are getting larger -- a trend I'm starting to accept.

Options are important now. More models mean you can find the perfect smartwatch for you, with the features you need.

It's hard to justify a big smartwatch. No company is pitching their smartwatch as a fashion object in quite the same way as Apple did with the original Apple Watch, but they still need to look nice on your wrist, and even more importantly, be wearable. Most smartwatches are available in two sizes because not everyone has the same sized wrist.

And even with that concession, smartwatches have continued to slowly creep up in size to accommodate larger screens, more sensors, and even longer battery life. I'm staunchly opposed to the big watch trend on principle. Smartwatches are designed to fade into the background, only there when you need a burst of information or to dismiss a notification. The concept of the "pro" smartwatch is better left to Garmin and other specialized wearables. An Apple Watch Ultra 2 will just take up too much gosh darn space. It demands attention.

I'm staunchly opposed to the big watch trend on principle. Smartwatches are designed to fade into the background, only there when you need a burst of information or to dismiss a notification.

And yet, over time, I've started to come around to the idea of big smartwatches. Not because I need another screen screaming at me, but because the reality of physics means batteries can only get so small. To have a longer battery life, you might need a bigger watch. Take for example, the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, which, based on a regulatory listing spotted by Galaxy Club, could be coming back this year with an even bigger battery than before. I might trade some comfort for going multiple days without having to dig out a charger.

9:39 Read our review Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: More of the same With its larger screen, more durable build, enhanced fitness features and faster processing, is this finally the perfect Wear OS watch?

Safety Korea

What we know about the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro

Stitching together the rumors and clues for the full picture

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro released in 2022 had a battery that was rated at 573mAh, and ultimately advertised at 590mAh, as Galaxy Club notes. This new battery that's popped up in a South Korean registry is rated as 578mAh, which could mean Samsung will be able to squeeze even more performance out of it when it launches this fall. The larger battery capacity is one clue that the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro is real. Up until this point, a longer battery life (up to 80 hours was on the promise on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) was one of the defining features of Samsung's Pro watches.

The other clue is a report from SamMobile that claims that Samsung will launch not two, but three different versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 this year. In 2023, Samsung only sold the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, ditching the Galaxy Watch Pro it introduced the year previous. It would make sense if the three models Samsung introduces are something like a base Galaxy Watch 7, 7 Classic, and 7 Pro.

Offering multiple design and features options, and presumably a range of prices. Besides multiple models to choose from, SamMobile also claims Samsung is bumping up the base storage from 16GB to 32GB, which would be a lot more space to play with if you plan on storing music or maps on-device locally.

Close

Smartwatch users deserve options

Model, size, style, and function diversity are must haves in this market

Whether Apple, Google, and Samsung think of their smartwatches as fashion, they do have to be functional, and fashion always has to take function into consideration. We deserve more options, not just in terms of watch sizes or watch bands, but in terms of functionality. Let a future watch owner decide to accept a bigger distraction on their wrist for three days of battery life instead of one if they want.

Whether Apple, Google, and Samsung think of their smartwatches as fashion, they do have to be functional, and fashion always has to take function into consideration.

Simplicity is a virtue, but for something you wear on your body, the more personalized it can be the better. What's exciting about Samsung's potentially bringing back the Galaxy Watch Pro and offering three different models instead of just two is more chances to find the smartwatch that works best for you. I need to know just how much longer that battery life is going to be on the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro before I decide to jump ship, but either way, I'm pleased to have the option at all.