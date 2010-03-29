  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop reviews
    4. >
  4. Toshiba laptop reviews

Toshiba NB305 notebook

|
1/6 Pocket-lint
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion
4.0 stars

Price when reviewed: £349

Quick verdict

Tosh's latest is a light, comfortable and effective netbook that works well and looks natty
Read full verdict

For
  • Great styling
  • Good battery life and easy-to-type keyboard
Against
  • Screen is decent but not outstanding

Last year's NB200 netbook from Toshiba was a neat, effective performer from a manufacturer known for its reliability and strong build quality. Now, the successor, wittily titled the NB300, has arrived. This is the NB305 variant, most noticeably differing from the NB300 through choice of colours. The NB300 is black, while the NB305 comes in a tempting Mocha Brown or Snow White (seven dwarfs not included). Both versions are decidedly better-looking than the already-decent NB200.

This model also includes Bluetooth and has raised tiles for keys where the NB300 has a flatter keyboard. The NB300 comes with either a 160GB or a 250GB hard drive, the NB305 automatically features the larger-capacity storage.

The battery protrudes less now because it's slung underneath the casing rather than poking out the back. This tips the laptop forward slightly, giving a comfortable, slightly angled keyboard. It means a beefy battery can be included without adding to the bulk or weight significantly. The NB200 had strong battery life and here it's even better, delivering over 10 hours life at moderate usage with ease. This is one of the NB305's standout features.

toshiba nb305 notebook image 2

The netbook's lid has a gleaming Toshiba logo in the middle of its slightly ridged finish. This finish is pleasantly tactile and the chrome hinge has a central power switch that glows white when you turn the computer on.

The inclusion of Windows 7, even though it's only in the netbook-friendly Starter Edition, means it launches quickly, and the 10.1-inch, 1024 x 600 pixel screen, though not HD resolution, is a bright, LED-backlit affair that looks decent enough. It has a glossy finish though so is prone to reflections.

Those tiled keys are easy to use. They're slightly weirdly shaped - oblong in landscape orientation with dollops of space in between - but work well, allowing speedy text input with minimal effort. Just beneath is the trackpad.

toshiba nb305 notebook image 3

The trackpad is almost always the Achilles' heel on any netbook and although this one is a little more spacious, we'd still say you'll do best to invest in a wireless notebook mouse (hey, you can choose a Bluetooth mouse). It's less portable to cart a separate mouse around but it's always worth it for the greater comfort it offers than tapping at a tiny trackpad. Still, the fact that in some programs you can swipe down the trackpad with two fingers to scroll down a page (just like on a Mac) is a welcome feature inclusion that makes navigating documents and websites that much easier.

Toshiba has mounted its webcam shortcut on the left edge of the screen, nearly out of sight unless you scuttle your mouse near it when the options spring into view. It launches the webcam instantly so you can take a photo, shoot video or just check how good you're looking today.

In terms of speed, the Tosh is decent but not outstanding. Of course, there's only 1GB of RAM, but the Intel Atom N450 1.66GHz processor does its best to move things along with average-to-good results.

toshiba nb305 notebook image 5

The hard drive has Toshiba's HDD Protection system so the head is moved to a safe position if the computer detects a sudden movement (like toppling from your desk or lap). In our tests this was very efficient, perhaps too sensitive: the slightest move and the protection came into play. Better safe than sorry, of course, but you'd be wise to switch the notification dialogue box or you'll spend all your time clicking it as you try to get back to work after you've sneezed, say.

There's an external monitor port, Ethernet cable socket, and three USBs, one of which features Sleep and Charge so power is supplied even when the laptop is off - handy when your iPhone needs an overnight charge and you don't want the laptop's screen glaring in your sleepy eyes.

Price when reviewed:
£349
Verdict

Toshiba's latest isn't the cheapest netbook available, but it is one of the most stylish, apart from deluxe beauties like the Nokia Booklet 3G, and it's much cheaper than that. It's decently powered, with exceptional battery life and a very comfortable-to-use keyboard -an aspect sometimes undervalued in a netbook until you spend your first day's frantic typing on it. Little extras like the hard drive protection and easy webcam program make it that bit more enticing, if the great looks didn't have you at hello. Excellent.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. MacOS Mojave: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
  2. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has a second touchscreen for a mousepad
  3. Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 850 processor for Always Connected Windows PCs
  4. Apple announces macOS Mojave as next major update, public beta coming late June
  5. 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
  1. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
  2. Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
  3. Asus announces Chromebox 3 mini-PC with Intel 8th Gen chips and 4K UHD support
  4. HP's new Omen 15 gaming laptop offers more speed and slim bezels
  5. What is the Apple Star N84? ARM hybrid, touchscreen MacBook or just a new iPhone?
Comments