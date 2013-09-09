Toshiba Satellite W30t hands-on: laptop-tablet hybrid pushes the budget angle

Every manufacturer is in on the two-in-one laptop-tablet combo, and Toshiba's Windows 8.1 offering - the 13.3-inch Satellite W30t - orbits the more budget end of the market. We got our hands-on the forthcoming hybrid at the IFA electronics show in Berlin.

First impressions are mixed. In a space where there are the likes of the Microsoft Surface and the Asus Transformer Book T300, Toshiba has its work cut out. The W30t feels fatter and weightier than its near competitors.

The D-shaped design is comfortable to type on, thanks to resistive keys with just the right give, and it's released to separate the tablet. But it is chunky. We're not sure about the brushed finish either.

But under the hood it's got enough power to get by on - an Intel Haswell chip and 4GB of RAM keep things ticking away. The 13.3-inch screen is an IPS display and under the strip lighting as we played around with the device we found it performed well, but it's the wider angle-of-view that's most attractive.

Still, and even if it's not all best-in-class stuff, in this world of choice it's the balance of price to power versus design that might see the Toshiba push forward. There's no official price yet, but our IFA rep speculated that it will be around £550 on release. That's the clincher really - it's a few hundred quid less than its main competitors.