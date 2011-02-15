  1. Home
  Laptops
  Laptop reviews
  Toshiba laptop reviews

Toshiba glasses-free 3D laptop eyes-on

Over in Vegas at CES, Toshiba got a best in show nomination for its glasses-free 3D laptop prototype, although it was cruelly kept in a glass case.

But now it's free and Pocket-lint has taken it for a spin - at least our eyes have.

You see, unlike the Nintendo 3DS autostereoscopic 3D tech, that requires your eyes to be in the exact position to get the 3D effect, the Toshiba laptop uses its webcam to follow your peepers around the room and then fires over 3D imagery courtesy of its liquid crystal lenticulars on a standard LCD screen.

The 3D tech on board the prototype (which is currently using a converted Toshiba Qosmio for a shell) means that from 40cm away, there is a 1m space with a 20-degree viewing angle.

At the moment the prototype is a bit "flicky" if you move to much (it goes to 2D as soon as it loses eye-contact) but we were told by the Toshiba boffins that it should be pretty seamless when a finished device comes to market later this year.

toshiba glasses free 3d laptop eyes on image 10

The 3D effect is great when you are locked on though, and the cool thing is that you can have both 2D and 3D windows open on your machine at the same time - which would be handy for watching a bit of 3D sport and tweeting about it (or blowing your money at the online bookies) at the same time.

We wouldn't say it blew our socks off, but it definitely disturbed them. It was always going to be hard for the 15-inch laptop display to take centre stage though, in a room which contained the 56-inch glasses free 3D TV that we got up close and personal with last month. It's a 3D monster we tell you.

