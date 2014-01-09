Samsung Ativ Book 9 (2014) pictures and hands-on

Samsung has updated its Ativ Book 9 laptop at CES 2014 and we tracked it down to have a quick play.

The newest device in the ATIV line, the new Windows notebook has had a huge overhaul in terms of the screen's specs and that's made a huge difference. The screen is absolutely stunning, blasting out the bright colours of Windows 8.1 gloriously.

The large 15.6-inch display offers a 20 per cent brighter, 125 per cent higher definition, display than the previous generation Book 9 with wide-angle viewing.

But it's not just the screen that has been improved. Workaholics will enjoy the boost in battery life - now a promised 14 hours, while typists can benefit from a newly designed and enhanced keyboard and trackpad.

Inside, it features either an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 ULV processor, Intel HD 4400 Graphics, 8GB of RAM, up to 1024GB of SSD storage through dual SSDs and Windows 8. Multiple connectivity options both wireless and physical down the sides complete the picture.

In the flesh and we like it a lot although some would probably prefer the screen to be a little smaller to reduce the overall size of the laptop. Coming in black, the Samsung Ativ Book 9 (2014) looks good, and performs well. It's certainly one to put on your wish list.