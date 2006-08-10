Logitech QuickCam Fusion webcam

The Logitech Fusion webcam promises great results in low light situations meaning those late night conversations with friends around the world can go ahead with the best possible results. So does the camera perform? We make some video calls to find out.



Although the camera element of the QuickCam Fusion is rather small - it's made up of a 1.3 megapixel camera, a speaker and a logo almost the size of both put together - the additional attached rubberised stand makes it exceptionally large overall.



The stand works by allowing you to mould it into position to fit atop of any screen, be it a laptop or LCD monitor and the end result means that it perches on anything rather like a budgerigar does in a cage.



Logitech has focused the software on allowing you to use the Fusion with applications such as Instant Messenger or AOL rather than offering you the methods to capture would be data thieves in front of your computer.



That said, Logitech has included a program called Logitech Video Effects, which features animated 3D Avatars that imitate your facial expressions and head movements and 2D Face Accessories that you can apply to your own image to change your look. Although the small app has about 5 minutes worth of mileage in it, it is none the less good fun for the kids.



When it comes to making video calls, the camera performs well. As we've mentioned the camera features a 1.3 megapixel camera, which in reality doesn't really make that much difference when it comes to video - the maximum is still only 640 x 480 pixels at 30 frames a second however what does make a difference is the RightLight technology. The technology means that when it low light conditions the camera performs very well.

Verdict The Logitech QuickCam Fusion is a good all round webcam that aside from its large stand performs very well. For those in need of better sound quality Logitech has included a headset with mic in the box, however we found it uncomfortable to wear.



The Logitech webcam is a good all round model that has some nice features to it. It does lack the wide angle of the Creative model here and the picture quality of the Philips but as an all round performer it comes up trumps.



If you are not looking for an extremely wide angle - as found in the Creative Live! Cam Voice - but want something that still performs well, this is one to look into.