With the keyboard and mouse the main way for controlling your PC, you've got to make sure you get one that you are happy with over and beyond the basic offering that comes in the box with you desktop.



Logitech's answer to your upgrade dilemma is the Logitech Cordless Desktop MX3000 Laser, a wireless keyboard and mouse set.



Starting with the mouse, the unit, like the MX610 we recently reviewed, features a laser for optimum control. As we said with the MX610, the precision is very good, and we had trouble faulting it on the numerous surfaces that we tried it on.



Also like the MX610, the mouse features a battery meter on the back and the addition of three buttons beyond the standard left and right click and forward and backward offering found as standard on most mice today.



Where the mouse differs, is rather than offer you control over the volume, the unit features a Zoom in and out button that allows you to do just that; zoom in and out of applications like word or DTP packages.



Complaints with the mouse are that like the MX610, the mouse feels rather light and cheap to touch. It is well-styled and easy to use, it could just have that weighty expensive feel to it.



As for the keyboard, the MX3000 looks more like something from the bridge of the USS Enterprise from Star Trek rather than a keyboard you're going to use to punch in numbers and words.



Aside from the 105-key standard UK layout the keyboard is filled with a plethora of multimedia keys that will keep any multimedia fan happy.



To the left of the main set of keys collection of secondary mouse controls if you are too lazy to reach for the included wireless mouse. Above them is, like the mouse, is a zoom feature button to zoom in and out.



Elsewhere on the keyboard users have access to a host of music buttons that will control everything from accessing playlists to instructing your media player to shuffle and changing the volume on the fly.



Get past those features and you've got quick access buttons for email, messenger, changing your messenger status and accessing your webcam and that's before you even start to touch the F keys which can all be set and programmed to whatever you like.



The keyboard even boasts a zero degree tilt for better comfort and like the mouse in this set, the keyboard is easy and comfortable to use.



While the silver facia won't be to everyone's taste the keyboard while light, doesn't suffer from the same cheapness found in the mouse. Perhaps it's us, but sometimes light isn't always a good thing.

Verdict If you are looking to upgrade both you keyboard and mouse in one foul swoop then this Logitech offering will certainly allow you to do that.



The range on the device was ample for working away from the screen. Any further away and you wouldn't be able to see it.



It's the keyboard where Logitech is gunning for success here and it shows. The mouse by comparison is fairly basic.



It probably only comes across this way because there are so many keys, shortcuts and quick launch buttons on the keyboard.



Chances are you aren't going to get around using most of them. Good, but probably a bit over the top for most people.