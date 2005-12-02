Logitech MX610 Laser Mouse

When the first computer mouse was invented, it was designed to make using a photocopier easier. Oh how times have changed. So can the Logitech’s latest offering - the MX610 Laser make it easier still? We get clicking to find out.



Computer mice no longer come with balls, nor it seems are they optical. No, the latest and greatest all have lasers. In steps Logitech’s MX610 laser guided mouse that promises greater precision than ever before.



Crafted for right-handers, the mouse on first look comes across as rather plasticy compared to Microsoft’s latest offering. The buttons feel cheap and the scroll wheel even cheaper.



Setup, however, is very simple for PC users. The device is wireless connectable to any PC either via a USB or PS2 socket and rather than opting for a wireless unit that is the size of the mouse like Microsoft, Logitech has produced a transmitter the size of a USB memory drive that plugs into a spare slot.



The system then creates its own 2.4Ghz wireless network to allow easy communication between the transmitter and receiver without the reliance on cables or Bluetooth. Once plugged in, mouse control is immediately available. To get the full benefit of all the additional buttons on the mouse you do have to install the relevant drivers.



Extra buttons include the ability to control the computers volume, as well as a quick launch button for IM packages and your email application. There are also a further two buttons that can be programmed to whatever suits your needs. Annoyingly the device isn’t Mac compatible however basic functions like the volume control will work.



Powered by two AA batteries the unit also features a battery monitor on the mouse so you can see when you are running low.



In our tests mouse performance was very good and the laser element certainly gives a more precise tracking compared to the stickiness of a ball.



We also found that the laser was less prone to getting confused by different surfaces than its optical alternative. We had no problems running it on a shiny desk service or a make-shift magazine or hotel bed when on the road. In fact the only surface it struggled with slightly was when we tried it on the dog.

Price when reviewed:

£45 Check current price