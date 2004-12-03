Logitech Rumblepad 2 Vibration Feedback Gamepad - PC

Desktop computers tend to always suffer from poor gamepads, but console pads can often be a let down when buying from a 3rd party manufacturer. The feel is never quite the same and that extra pad is normally reserved for the lowly second player. It's good news all round though as Logitech comes up trumps with this pad, filling the hole for PC and Mac users.



Based on the winning Sony PS2 pad, the Rumblepad 2 features a similar layout. The left justified D-pad is soft on the fingers, if a little loose, the right side better with responsive 4-button array in a diamond cluster. Twin shoulder buttons on the front of the pad vary in size for easy recognition and each button is assigned a number to avoid confusion. This seems more straightforward than the colour or symbol system, but we guess it all depends on the instruction manual for the game in question.



The connection is by USB, giving a quick response time and powering the twin motor vibration packs, sealed inside the unit. A further 4-small buttons are found in the middle, the top two acting as select and start equivalents. The other two activate/deactivate the vibration, and change the mode- there is a red LED for this one too.



Best of all, as with the PS2 pad, there are twin analogue sticks, sensibly placed, equal in size and shape. These have nice rounded, rubber-coated tops, for comfortable use. Grip shouldn't slip, even in the sweatiest, most hectic moments.



Good news is this is PC friendly across MS Win 98, 2000, ME and XP. Bad news is that although it will run on Mac OSX v 10.2.3 or later, the vibration is not supported. Even without the rumble, it's still a good bet for Mac users. It's quick and easy to install though, working as a plug and play device for Mac, and equally faultless when using the installation disc for PC gamers.

Verdict Ergonomic, responsive, and following the design of one of the best pad designs ever, you can't go wrong with this one. Rubber patches on the outside of the handles keep your grip tight, and the non-slip, plus the gently rounded analogue sticks don't hurt the thumbs. Aside from the lack of rumble support on the Mac and it only working on later versions of OSX, we can't find anything bad to say about it. It rattles a little, but after a week of being sat on, perspired into and thrown at the TV, what joypad won't?