Logitech V500 Cordless notebook mouse

A mouse is just a mouse isn't it? Well we thought we had seen a great looking portable laptop mouse in the shape of Logitech's Cordless Mouse for Notebooks last year. One year on and seeing the latest model shows how much things have changed- and become even better.



For starters, the design is truly delicious. We never thought we would say that about a mouse and certainly not one from Logitech (don't get me wrong, they are makers of great mice, but there always seems to be something wrong somewhere, too many buttons, too far to stretch). This rodent, however, seems to be perfectly formed. Vertically designed to be ambidextrous, the mouse fits comfortably in the hand.



It's a simple affair and at first glance simply a two-button optical mouse. Powered by two AAA batteries and connecting via a wireless dongle, its workings still follow the model from last year.



Plugging in the USB dongle powered up the mouse and connection on our PowerBook was instant. However when we came to use it we suddenly noticed that there was no mouse wheel. We're so used to every mouse these days coming with one it wasn't something we had noticed at first. Damn we thought, oh well another mouse that falls short of the mark, until we realised that rather than a wheel all you have to do is go through the motions of a wheel on the plastic casing and the windows scroll in just the same way.



A euphoric moment later, we eventually stopped playing with this feature. It's simple to use and what's more won't get clogged up. In fact we liked it so much that transferring back to our physical wheel mouse from before, just doesn't seem to bring the same smile to our face.



But the innovation doesn't stop there. Realising that this is a travel mouse, the wireless receiver that plugs into any available USB slot fits snugly in the mouse when travelling, and makes for a very nice touch indeed.

Verdict Up until now we've been using last year's model with our PowerBook and only after ten minutes of using this, last years model, which at the time we rated highly, has been left to sit on the shelf.



Some commentators are commenting on a lack of Bluetooth support, however with the smallness of the USB dongle and the fact that it fits into the mouse for travelling to us we don't think this is really that bad an omission on the launch model.