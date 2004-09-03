Logitech MX1000 Laser Cordless Mouse

It sounds like a cliché or sales pitch, but when it comes to mice for the computer it really does make a difference if precision of the unit is good or poor. A good, precise device will mean that to get a pointer from one side of the screen to the other will take a small if not minuscule movement. The less movement the less chance of getting RSI, do the same with an old £2.99 mouse and you’ll find you’re running out of mouse mat.



In steps the MX1000 Laser from Logitech, branded as the world first Laser guided mouse, the precision and therefore movement factor is very impressive. Capable of 5.8 megapixels per second when it comes to image processing and offering a resolution of 800dots per inch, using the mouse we found that you hardly have to move it at all, in fact you could say that at times, rather like the Razor Boomslang mice, the precision was a bit too sensitive and you can over shoot when heading for that all important shortcut icon.



Ensuring a proper testing procedure we tested the mouse on a variety of surfaces to see if that would affect performance and disappointingly it didn’t, mouse mats, varnished surfaces, carpet and even the family dog all improved no problem for the mouse and plotting that point accurately on the screen.



But the mouse isn’t just about the “lasers” and the form factor is very comfortable, as long as you are right handed. Small-handed people may have issues with the size - it’s the same size as the other MX mice in the Logitech range, but for us the size wasn’t an issue. The mouse also presents a series of buttons alongside the usual left and right. There is the scroll wheel for starters that offers a very smooth movement both up and down and left and right - something that you don’t realise how much you need it until it’s actually there. Think graphics and desktop publishing rather than word documents and emails. Surrounding the wheel is an additional button that allows you to scroll down as well, but rather than working that index finger you can simply press and hold and you get the same results.



The side offers a forwards, backwards and switch application thumb button and while useful the positioning of the forwards button is a little two far forward for our liking. Couple that with the switch application button in the middle and you can sometimes find yourself switching programs when all you wanted to do was go forward. Yes you could say that you don’t use the forward button as much as the backwards button, but it would be nice to be able to reach it without having to stretch your thumb further than you have to.



One nice addition over other mice however is a battery indicator. Because the unit contains a built in lithium-ion battery its nice to know when you are about to run out of juice. Charging is done via a cradle that plugs into a USB or PS2 socket as well as a charging unit. It would have been nice however, to see the whole unit charged via USB2.0 rather than a separate charger but then it seems you can’t have everything. Charging is quick and easy and if you get into the habit of docking the mouse every time you leave the computer you shouldn’t have any problems.

Verdict At £60 this is not cheap mouse, however the performance of it certainly justifies the outlay and whether you are using it to get the upper hand in the latest first person shooter or dealing with day to day admin this unit should certainly make things a little easier. If we could change anything it would be the better positioning of the forward button on the thumb area and charging via USB2.0 but in the grander scale of things this are small details. A very fine mouse indeed.