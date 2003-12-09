  Logitech Extreme 3D Pro

When games cost £30 you want to get the most out of them. Investing in a joystick is certainly one way to do it and it’s a must for flight games, but with so many to choose from how do you know you are getting the right one for the task in hand? Logitech hopes that its latest joystick, the Logitech Extreme 3D is up to the task.



The Extreme 3D Pro is all about style. It’s lightweight but heavy enough to hold itself on your desk. Finished in black and sliver, the joystick offers 12 programmable buttons, eight-way movement of the stick and a throttle switch. The stick itself is very comfortable to hold and the buttons - four on top, one thumb, one analogue and a trigger are all in the right place. The additional six buttons on the base of the unit are also easy to reach and USB is the de facto standard for games controllers, the Extreme 3D being no exception.



Keeping the package to a minimum, the stick comes with the relevant drivers and software to get you online with GameSpy et al, but nothing else. At pocket-lint we think this is a good thing. The majority of the time, games bundled with soundcards, graphics cards and joysticks alike are normally outdated if not just rubbish. Eschewing bundled software not only makes for a timeless product, but also a cheaper one in the long run.

Verdict With its cutaway base, retro styling and easy to install software, this joystick is very good. To the hardcore fans out there, it doesn't have force feedback for that extra gaming immersion, but then at this price you wouldn't expect it to. This stick is compact, stylish and inexpensive and for those three alone, makes this a worthwhile investment.