The Logitech Cordless Desktop iTouch brings you the freedom of wireless connectivity to your computer desktop while offering you a few extra features at the same time.



If you've ever struggled with mice cables or your keyboard doesn't stretch far enough away from your base unit, then perhaps the Logitech Cordless Desktop iTouch mouse and keyboard set is the thing for you.



Using wireless technology, the system allows you to connect both a keyboard and mouse to the computer without the need for cables. The two devices, which are powered by battery, then allow you to work away from the immediate confines of your desk and the joys of the sofa.



Based around a standard 102 key keyboard, the Logitech keyboard not only offers the usual array of keys you would expect, but a host of programmable keys that allow you to access your mail, favourite search engine and home web address at the touch of a button. What's more, the keyboard also has an array of controls to allow you to control your CD or DVD player and again can be programmed to work with any software including Windows Media Player.



While the keyboard offers a host of extra options the mouse doesn't let the team down, and not only purports to offer two buttons on the top with a wheel, but an additional button on the side that can be programmed.

Verdict While home users with the ability to display their computer on a television in the living room via their graphics card will benefit by taking the keyboard and mouse to the sofa, business users will find the wireless functionality invaluable when it comes to dealing with presentations in meeting rooms, being able to control everything from the comfort of the table rather than couched in the corner.