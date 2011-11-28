Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400 pictures and hands-on

Logitech may have ballsed up its Google TV venture, but that doesn't mean that the Swiss company has given up completely when it comes to making a place for its peripherals in your living room.

Its latest attempt, the Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400, was announced back in August and Pocket-lint has been given it the once-over to check that it's up to scratch.

The K400 has a 10m range, so there's no need to get your behind up off the sofa; comes with a built-in touchpad, so there's no need for a mouse, and is plug and play with a simple USB receiver.

We didn't have any trouble pairing it up with our media-centre PC, the mouse cursor was whizzing around within a few seconds and the keyboard responded without any issues. It's a nice, cushioned keyboard that wouldn't be out of place of a desk for longer periods of typing.

But it's in the living room that you'll really benefit from using the K400. It gives you all the controls you'll need to rinse the web of all of its media goodies, to watch on your big screen TV, without needing to fanny about with a mouse thanks to the 3.5-inch multi-touch touchpad. There's a time and a place for a mouse, we know, but it's not your knee or the arm of your sofa.

The receiver is tiny, and actually works with other Logitech devices (it can handle up to five). It's basic, it's simple - but that's why it's so useful.

The Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400 is available now, priced at £34.99.