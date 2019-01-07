  1. Home
LG Gram 14 2-in-1 initial review: Taking LG's laptops to the next level

Quick verdict

Bringing another option to LG's laptop range, a 2-in-1 was an inevitable move for LG as it seeks to gain more of a foothold in the laptop market. We like it a lot, but there are other super laptop options around for the same money or less.
For
  • Understated design
  • An excellent alternative
  • Super-powerful
Against
  • A lot to spend on a 2-in-1
  • Thicker and heavier than standard Gram 14

Now that the LG Gram series of laptops is available in the UK we feel we can get legitimately excited about this, a 2-in-1 version of the 14-inch LG Gram launched somewhat quietly here at CES 2019

The original clamshell version is available for around the £1,000 mark. And, while we don't have pricing or availability for this new model in terms of the UK yet, it went on sale in the US over the last few days for around $1,500. 

Design

  • Same matte grey finish as other Gram laptops
  • Slightly thicker and heavier due to hinges and convertible screen

The latest Gram retains the simple yet finessed grey design of its sister laptops, but there's now the 360-degree screen thanks to the flexible hinges we're seeing in a lot of laptops now.

Unfortunately, that means a bit of thickness and weight has been added - around 180g in weight. Mind you, 1.15kg - the new weight - is still pretty light and better than many true ultraportables.

Pocket-lintLG Gram 14 2-in-1 initial review Taking the Gram to the next level image 3

As you'd expect, it folds completely into a tablet and there's an included Wacom stylus for notes and drawings. 

Specs

  • Seriously powerful new Core i7
  • Plenty of connectivity options

The 2-in-1 centres around a brand new quad-core Whiskey Lake Core i7, the 8565U clocked at 1.8GHz but with a turbo clock of 4.6Ghz. That's some serious power right there. Also on board is 16GB of DDR4 and a 512GB SSD plus Bluetooth 5.0, one USB-C, a couple of USB-A MicroSD. 

The Gram 2-in-1's display is Full HD, powered by Intel's UHD Graphics 620 chip - there doesn't appear to be a 4K version available as yet (we're guessing there won't be one). It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 - although we are starting to see the even stronger Gorilla Glass 6 appear in other laptops. 

Pocket-lintLG Gram 14 2-in-1 initial review Taking the Gram to the next level image 6
First Impressions

Bringing another option to LG's laptop range, a 2-in-1 was an inevitable move for LG as it seeks to gain more of a foothold in the laptop market. We like it a lot, but there are other super laptop options around for the same money or less. 

If you don't actually need a 2-in-1, then you'll be looking at ultraportables like the MacBook Air and Surface Laptop and, for what they offer, the Gram 14 2-in-1 can seem expensive. If you want a 2-in-1 like this, also check out the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, too. 

