Lenovo has long been refining its Yoga laptop range, with the top-tier C930 setting the limits for the 2018 range. This so-called three-in-one laptop has a 360-degree hinge to reposition the product between laptop, tent, stand and tablet modes. Beyond this, however, it's packed full of features and, having seen the laptop ahead of its official unveil, it looks mighty impressive indeed.

The watchband hinge has gone, replaced by Dolby Atmos 'soundbar'

13.9in touchscreen with Dolby Vision HDR (500 nits)

Full HD (1920 x 1080) or Ultra-HD (3840 x 2160) options

1x USB 3.1, 2x USB USB-C, 1x 3.5mm jack

Embedded stylus to rear

Fingerprint scanner

322 x 227 x 14.5mm; 1.38kgs

Colours: Mica, Iron Grey

First thing's first: the watchband hinge has gone! And if you don't know what we're talking about, then the Yoga range has for years featured a snazzy looking hinge (some say too snazzy). So why remove it? Because a partnership with Dolby has replaced it with a soundbar that's designed to 'follow' you irrelevant of the laptop's position. Very clever. It sounds grand too and offers the compact form of Dolby Atmos.

Besides, the C930 doesn't need a watchband to look fancy. This metal and glass construction has a strong sense of premium about its build. It doesn't have too many connections, however, for the sake of 4G/LTE eSIM connectivity (which, sadly, forces plastic elements within the construction to the edges and sides, that don't quite fit in with the metal finish. Small things, we suppose).

Size wise, the 13.9-inch panel in the C930 is bold and bright. Extra bright, in fact, as it's Dolby Vision capable, meaning it can deliver strong on HDR (high dynamic range) content. We've watched some demo content and it's looked bright and punchy. We didn't see the laptop in dark conditions, however, so don't know whether there may be any light leak, as we found with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

That screen comes in two forms too: Full HD or Ultra-HD, depending on how super crisp you want your images to look and, of course, how much you dare spend on a laptop! Our sample was the Full HD panel, and those 2.1 million pixels looked grand to our eyes.

Elsewhere the Yoga C930 packs in a fingerprint scanner and, tucked around the back, there's a stowed stylus integrated into the body. This will be handy for some users to interact with the touchscreen. And if that's not your style then you can leave it stowed back there forever, as it's hurting nobody.

8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U or i7-8550U processor options, 8/12/16GB RAM options

Up to 14 hours battery life (Full HD), nine hours (UHD)

Intel HD 620 graphics

Being the top-end of the Yoga range, the Yoga C930 packs in the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i processors (that's Intel's Whiskey Lake), in their 'U' forms. RAM can be tailored to your wants, with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB options.

Graphics aren't off the charts, however. We know this is an entertainment laptop designed to last, but the Intel HD 620 graphics aren't up to Nvidia GTX grade. A shame there's not the option to add such a spec within this body.

Longevity is quite reasonable, depending on the spec, with Lenovo claiming up to 14 hours life with the Full HD panel and nine hours with the Ultra-HD. Sounds like a fair spec to us, although the lack of a dedicated charging port is a shame (it's one of the USB-C ports that's used), especially considering the lack of connections available overall anyway. There is a dedicated power button, though, which is a first for Lenovo in its Yoga range.

Price when reviewed:

