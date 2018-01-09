Lenovo Miix 630 initial review: Bossing battery life with 20 hours per charge

Lenovo has been producing Miix 2-in-1 tablet-cum-laptop devices for a number of years, but relying on Intel for its chipsets. In the last model, the Miix 720, that resulted in an over-powerful, battery-limited product that didn't quite cut the mustard.

But that's all about to change, with the new Miix 630 signalling a new era for on-the-go laptop computing. Thanks to Windows 10 S and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform, the Miix 630 touts battery life for up to 20 hours. Yep, pretty much double what you'll get from anything else of an equivalent product.

12.3-inch, 1920 x 1280 touchscreen

Metal tablet body

Backlit keyboard folio stand & Lenovo Pen included

210 x 293 x 15.6mm; 1.33kg

1x USB Type-C, 1x nano SIM, 1x microSD card

If you're familiar with the usual Miix design, you'll spot that the Qualcomm-equipped model is a little different: the main tablet is standalone from the keyboard/stand, rather than having a built-in kick stand. That clip-on folio connects simply with magnets, remains secure and has an adjustable watchband hinge-style stand on the back for adjusting the angle as you see fit.

The tablet itself is more metallic in appearance with sharp cut edges that look great - but are actually quite sharp in the hand, which negates its comfort for pure tablet use. Better used as a laptop-replacement then, eh?

What's even more noticeable is the SIM tray to the side, a fairly unusual sighting on Windows devices. But here it is, plain as day, to push on the angle of on-the-go connected use. You'll obviously need to keep in mind that you'll need a relevant network provider to fulfil this, which will have a cost implication.

Connection-wise, the Miix 630's slender frame means there's no full-size USB, but that's to be expected. There's a single USB Type-C, which is also used for charging - so it's a shame there's not a second one available.

As is familiar with Miix products, the 630 features a 12.3-inch Full HD touchscreen, which is well matched for a clear view throughout Windows without pushing things too far and costing battery life.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform

Integrated Adreno 540 graphics

4GB or 8GB RAM / 64/128/256GB storage

2 x 2 Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.1

4G LTE Cat-11

The area where this Miix is most different is with its use of Qualcomm platform. The Snapdragon 835 is the provider's current top-ranked processor, the same as you'll find in top-drawer flagship phones. In a sense, that's what the Miix 630 tries to do: fuse the mobility of a smartphone with the productivity of a Windows 10 S laptop.

Note the "S" though: if you would prefer Windows 10 Pro then it's possible to upgrade from the streamlined version of Windows, which we suspect will have some impact to battery life, but we would recommend overall for versatility.

Different skews of the Miix 630 will be available, but with a minimum of 4GB RAM, it'll be no slouch. And without the need for fan cooling, it'll be silent too - something we can't say of last year's Miix 720.

Connectivity speed is good, with support for Cat 11 LTE/4G, but the forthcoming Snapdragon 845 is expected to push this yet further - so perhaps holding off on first-gen makes sense if you want optimum connectivity speeds. Although that'll depend on where you live and whether the relevant 4G bands are available via your given network carrier.

