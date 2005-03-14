  Packard Bell EasyNote H5 315 laptop

Without the statistics in front of you the ‘EasyNote' H3 315 looks pretty much like a hundred other laptops on the market. Silver on the outside, logo on the top, touch pad to move the pointer. Yawn, seen it, done it!

Grope around in the bottom of the bag and remove the fascinating fact sheet and you begin to get an idea of why the thing might weigh a whopping 3.5Kg, making it the heaviest of the current ‘EasyNote' range by 0.65Kg. Beneath the, near-stupefied, exterior lurks a 3.20Ghz Mobile Pentium 4 538 processor. Surrounding this is 512Mb of RAM and an ample 60Gb hard disk. Also consider the 64Mb of dedicated video ram and the GeForce FX5100 graphics chip and you have a computer that will break you back to lug around but will act as the hub for high-speed gaming and multiple application operations perfectly.

The bodywork could do with a little aesthetic refinement although there are no complaints with the PCMCIA slot, 3 USB 2.0, Fire wire and S-video ports strewn down the right and rear sides. The basic software package includes ‘PowerProducer' and ‘PowerCinema', from Cyberlink, designed to further the H3's creative standing with the user. The mouse buttons surrounding the Synaptic's touchpad were not designed by anyone who planned to use the machine, as they are more of a hindrance than a help as they can only be properly clicked at the very centre, where the right and left hand side collide, like the horns of a buffalo.