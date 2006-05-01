  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop reviews
    4. >
  4. Dell laptop reviews

Dell Inspiron 9400 laptop

|
  Dell Inspiron 9400 laptop
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
3.5 stars

Price when reviewed: £1549

Quick verdict

A powerful dual-core desktop replacement that packs plenty of power and battery life to boot but it’s hard to justify the price
Read full verdict

For
  • Dual-core
Against
  • Poor graphics

It was only a matter of time before Dell switched over to Intel’s Core Duo platform, offering the dual-core chip in its flagship Inspiron 9400 notebook.

Powered by an Intel 2GHz Core Duo T2500 processor, a Gigabyte of DDR2 memory and 100GB hard drive, there is little to worry about in terms of performance or future proofing as this machine can handle anything currently on the market.

So what's it like? In use we found that it handled well and being dual-core you’ll find yourself multitasking with ease. What surprised us about this notebook was its battery life, as we easily worked for four hours without having to worry about looking for the mains lead – excellent news if you don’t want to tethered to the mains while you work. You’ll find full Centrino branding, so the Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g standards and holds the connection longer than previous chips.

The build quality of the machine is solid but to the point of being bulky. Considering the panel size means there is plenty of chassis to go around, Dell has opted for a standard notebook keyboard. While it’s comfortable and reliable, it feels a little cramped surrounded by plenty of space. Being a desktop replacement we were expecting it to be quite loud but it proved to run quietly, even when we were editing a rather large piece of video footage, which bodes well for long-term use.

Weighing in at 3.5kg, this isn’t a machine for the faint of heart, or wrist, and will no doubt be bought by those looking to replace their desktop PC. With a 17-inch WUXGA screen, images are sharp and crisp but you won’t find a Super-TFT coating – this will cost you a further £90 (inc. VAT) for the privilege.

Considering there are notebooks on the market for half the price of this system you would have thought that the 9400 would come fully loaded with the latest kit. Sadly, you’ll the graphics at this price point are integrated, which means no 3D games, making this more ideal as a work machine than a multimedia option. Strangely, the Inspiron 9400 ships with Microsoft’s Windows Media Centre Edition operating system (OS) as standard.

The good news is you can always choose to upgrade to dedicated graphics at the time of purchase but this will cost you between £80 and £150 depending on your options, which suddenly makes the 9400 a less appealing option.

At this price you even get 3 years warranty cover, so should anything goes wrong you’ll be able to get it repaired without it costing you. Improving usability is the inclusion of six USB2.0 ports, a long with Gigabit Ethernet.

Verdict

The Dell Inspiron 9400 is a great powerhouse of a machine that handles well and is extremely comfortable to use but we’re just a little concerned that you’re not getting the best for the price. If you want to get a real future-proof version of this notebook the price soars past £2000, which isn’t a great investment in our books.

Dell Inspiron 9400 laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 9400 laptop
£1549
£1549
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
PopularIn Laptops
Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Comments