Dell XPS 27 (2017) preview: Audiophiles, this 4K touchscreen AIO is for you

Not everybody wants a laptop, especially people who are audiophiles and desire more than tiny speakers crammed into a slim form factor.

But that doesn't mean they want a tower setup either.

For those type of niche people, Dell has something new: the 2017 XPS 27 all-in-one. The company unveiled it at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, and the first thing we noticed about is its whopping 10-speaker speaker array. It has four for mid and bass frequencies, with tweeters in both corners, plus two full-range speakers and two passive radiators.

Laptops and desktop PC-makers normally don't add this type of audio hardware to their machines, as they leave it up to customers to buy separate speakers or headphones if they want more than a basic listening experience. Dell's new AIO takes a different approach. According to Dell, it is two times louder than a 27-inch iMac and has 10 times the bass of an HP Envy 27, giving it "the absolute best sound for an all-in-one PC."

During our brief demo with the PC, which occurred on the busy show floor in a casino in Las Vegas, a Dell representative cranked music from the XPS 27 to show how loud it could get and practically everyone in a 25-ft radius turned to look at us as Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" blasted into the air. Not exactly our type of music, but we got the point: this thing is loud, and it sounds absolutely fantastic.

That's not the only thing we loved about the XPS 27. It comes with a standard 4K display or a touch 4K display and a stand that allows the computer to lay down to an almost flat position, just like the new Surface Studio from Microsoft. We played with the touch version and immediately noticed the 17kg weight when we tried to lift up the screen using the stand. Warning: it isn't exactly nimble.

