  Creative Instant Skype Edition Webcam

Skype is more than just words don't you know, and to help illustrate this the company has teamed up with Creative to launch the Creative Instant Skype Edition of the company's entry level webcam offering.



The basic webcam, which is white and grey happily fits over the top of any flat screen display, be it monitor or laptop and connects via USB to the PC. In the box is a microphone that you can position for better audio results and this edition also includes a handsfree headset that curls over one ear.



Aside from a 30 minute Skype-out voucher there is little difference here to a standard webcam solution from Creative.



As with other models from Creative, the package includes the now standard Creative software application and there is plenty on offer. Remote Monitoring via the Internet and an FTP connection, Motion Detection so you can catch midnight raiders and time lapse video so you can record 1 frame every 30 seconds. Of course this version also comes with Skype on the disc.



When it comes to performance, it’s a case of what you pay is what you get. The Webcam Instant is as we said the entry level webcam from Creative and up against more advanced more expensive models it's easy to see the difference.



Still image resolution is just 640 x 480 which is the same as some mobile phone cameras and video is an even lower 352 x 288 rather than the preferred 640 x 480.

Verdict Available for less that £25 online, this is the budget way of getting video calling on your PC. Yes the quality isn't fantastic compared to more advanced units, but then Creative never make it out to be. If you want to add video to those Skype calls you make this is a very affordable way of doing it.