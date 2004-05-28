Canon are hoping that if you are printing on a budget then you will turn to its entry level Canon i250 BubbleJet Printer. The model, boxed in a compact off-white form factor the size of a bread bin, offers a paper feeder of 100 sheets, 12 pages per minute printing mono and room for individual colour and mono cartridges.

Installation is supported for both Mac and PC and you will be up and running in about 5 minutes, in fact as long as it takes to install the software on your machine. Annoyingly the printer comes without a paper catcher but then for under £40 you can’t really complain. Likewise a USB cable to connect to your machine isn't in the box either so if you do opt for this model, make sure you've either got one already or added one to your order.

Tests provided a good solid print with little bleeding of the ink on standard printer paper although this isn’t for heavy-duty photo realistic printing - that’s left to the i350 and at £60 more and the ability to print 6x4 boardless prints you can see why. Back here on the basic model, an increase in paper weight to 100gsm makes the black print quality passable for important documents, that forementioned bleed almost imperceptible without a magnifying glass.