  Canon CP-300 Printer

Most manufacturers have their own printer systems when it comes to doing something with your digital shots. Everyone has a different approach and most of them are specifically tied into the manufacturer’s cameras.

The CP-300 is no different in this respect to other camera manufacturer’s printers and is geared towards people that already own a Canon digital camera. The device, similar to the Kodak EasyShare Dock Station is about the size of a lunchbox, silver in colour and relatively light in weight (860g).

Power is provided via an AC outlet or the rechargeable Li-ion battery supplied in the box. This is ideal for making the printer mobile alongside your Canon digital camera or laptop and a really nice feature.

The Canon specific side of things comes into play here and the device works on the Canon’s Direct Print system. If you have a Direct Print Canon camera then you can connect the camera directly to the printer without the need for a PC, select your image and print away. 81seconds later and your 6” x 4” print will appear. The printer also allows you to print images credit card size and on mini stickers for a bit of fun.

The printing process is performed using a dye-sublimation technology to reduce the colours and this involves the printer running the image a number of times adding Yellow, Magenta and cyan layers on each pass. The printer then adds a high-gloss final layer to give a fade resistant, dry final print. This is ideal if you are working to a tight deadline and need to give the image out straight away as there is no intermediate waiting time.

Prints obviously rely on good picture taking and a good camera - the higher the mega pixel resolution the better quality the print. Prints can be printed borderless at 300dpi x 300dpi and on our test shots, colours where reproduced well holding their vibrancy from the source image. Solid black did have slight tinges of green, a common occurrence when you try to print black from a colour run, but the text on the test print (see right) was sharp and crisp.