Asus Transformer Book T300 hands-on: Move over Surface, Asus wins at HD laptop-meets-tablet design

When it comes to laptop-meets-tablet devices Asus knows what it's doing. The latest Transformer Book T300 is proof of that - it's a super-high-resolution Windows 8 device that, from what we've seen at the IFA electronics show, has the upper hand compared to many of its similar rivals.

And you know what, it's not because of all the high-spec stuff that's on board. It's down to the design. We've seen sloppy release mechanisms in these hybrid devices before, but not so with the T300: a quick release button separates tablet from keyboard dock, and popping them back together via the magnetic connector feels guided and wonderfully easy. It's the small things that count, and this isn't like trying to dock with the International Space Station.

The 13.3-inch Full HD display is touch-responsive and delivers a widescreen format. That does feel a little strange in a tablet format, partly because it's a little weighty by tablet standards, but we bet it's great for watching movies on those long-haul flights and the like. It's bright, colourful and has a decent viewing angle.

There's a load of power under the hood too: choose from Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors, add in up to 8GB of RAM and SSD storage from 64-256GB depending on how much you want to spend. Add USB 3.0 and micro-HDMI connections, eight-hour battery life and there's little left to ask for.

For us it's all about that functional design though. That really makes the T300 stand out. So long as the as-yet-unknown price is right it'll even show Microsoft Surface a thing or two.