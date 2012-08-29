  1. Home
Asus ZenBook U500 pictures and hands-on

Asus has very clearly been reading the orginal Ultrabook memo from Intel and come out with the slimmest and yet powerful laptops you’ll find, and in a bigger form factor than most of these size zeros usually bother with.

The Asus Zenbook U500VZ looks typically swish with the silver aluminium fingerprint/crash cymbal finish and measures in at just 19.7mm at its thickest. Inside the body of this delicate machine, however, beats the heart of a concrete elephant, thanks to the third-generation, quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU and optional Nvidia GT650M graphics card.

It’s a 15-inch machine with an IPS display with anti-glare coating giving it a damned decent, punchy, colour screen with a viewing angle good enough to share with a buddy while catching up on the latest summer blockbuster.

There’s all the mod-cons you’d expect, including keyboard backlighting, storage options up to a 521GB SSD (including a hybrid HDD/SDD approach if you’re not so flush) and a battery life promised to deliver 25 per cent better results that the last model.

No price yet. It won’t be cheap.

