The MacBook Air is one of Apple's most popular laptops, and following a notable update in 2019 - which saw it get a new design, new Retina display, and a host of other features - there's a new 2020 model in town.

The 2020 MacBook Air refines the experience ever so slightly, offering enhanced performance, as well as an important move to the new keyboard - the same one which Apple introduced in the MacBook Pro 16-inch model back in 2019. Oh, and there's a price drop too.

So is this now the MacBook to buy? We've been using the new MacBook Air to find out.

Available finishes: Gold (as pictured), Space Grey, Silver

13.3-inch 'Retina display (2650 x 1600 resolution)

True Tone technology for adaptive colour

2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports

3.5mm headphone jack

15.6mm thickness

1.29kgs

The display and the design are identical to the 2019 model. That means the same 13.3-inch Retina display, delivering a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Just as before.

Aside from introducing a new keyboard that users have been requesting for an age, you'll be hard pushed to notice any physical changes. Okay, so it's 40 grams heavier according to the spec sheet, but you won't notice that.

Like the 2019 model the screen is bright, crisp and clean, and while it's not 4K or as bright as the entry-level MacBook Pro, it will certainly be good enough for most people.

Apple has bumped up the output capabilities, too, meaning it will support an external monitor up to 6K (6016 x 3384) rather than the 5K support from the 2019 model.

The display supports Apple's True Tone tech, but unlike the MacBook Pro it misses out on the P3 colour matching.

As before the form factor is tight and compact, more akin to Apple's MacBook Pro range, although it does feature the reduced wedge design the MacBook Air is famous for - it tapers towards the front - and still features the same two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 slots and a 3.5mm headphones jack. That's your only option in terms of ports.

It would have been nice to get a thinner bezel this time around, a la Dell XPS and other makers, but Apple hasn't taken that approach here, even with the MacBook Pro models, so it isn't something we were expecting to see imminently.

Scissor mechanism keyboard

Large trackpad with Force Touch (dual level control)

Touch ID fingerprint login (no Face ID)

Yes, is the answer. This version of the MacBook Air comes with Apple's new scissor mechanism keyboard, as found on the MacBook Pro 16-inch model, and that means it's considerably more comfortable to type on that previous models.

Apple's 3+ year journey into changing, then fixing, then more fixing, before eventually ending up at this is considerably better than what we had before and is more akin to how it was like typing on a MacBook Air way before it went 'Retina'.

If those fears about upgrading to a new Mac have put you off because of the keyboard, we can safely say that those fears should now have dissipated.

The new keyboard, which we loved on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, is a joy to use again, and comes with around 1mm travel making everything just that little bit softer compared to the butterfly mechanism on other models.

It also makes typing typing considerably more quieter too, which we've already found has come in handy when working late in bed as to not disturb you partner - our MacBook Pro with butterfly keys is a definite no-no on this front.

The keyboard has also been tweaked to sort out the arrow keys, back to the left and right keys being small again rather than double size, and as before you get the easy to use Touch ID button that lets you unlock your Mac, access passwords quickly if you don't have an Apple Watch connected, or pay via Apple Pay for your online shopping.

10th Gen Intel Core i3 - i7 processor

8GB RAM as standard (16GB upgrade available)

256GB SSD as standard (512GB/1TB/2TB as upgrades)

A new MacBook Air always means new performance enhancements and this time the laptop is packing the latest Intel Core processors with dual core and for the first time, quad core processors. The MacBook Air can be configured with up to a quad-core Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.8GHz.

Our review unit is the entry-level (£999/$999) 1.1 1.1GHz Dual-Core Core i3 Processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.2GHz model and we are looking forward to putting it through its paces once we have more time with it.

There are two base models, the one we have for review and a second option 1.1GHz Quad-Core Core i5 Processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz which can be upgraded to a 1.2GHz quad-core i7 processor. Apple claims the laptop is up to 2x faster than the previous model.

Across the range graphics have been upgraded to the Intel Iris Plus processor meaning the model will support the Apple Pro Display XDR if you really want to go all out.

On the memory front you get 8GB or 16GB options, while the base storage is now a much more manageable 256GB compared to the 128GB on previous outings. If you're a storage monster you can opt to upgrade to 512GB 1TB or even 2TB options, but as the file sizes increase so do the prices.

In our early use so far we've already noticed that fan whirring up to speed once we've asked something demanding of our i3 machine - games like Hot Lava or Oceanhorn 2 on Apple Arcade for example - but want to test things further before we give our full verdict.

Battery is a promised 11 hours on a single charge, although we've not had a proper chance to test that. The 2019 MacBook Air delivered around 10 hours in real life tests, so we would expect this model to be around the same given the expected improvements in the processor. We'll be updating this review when we've tested more.