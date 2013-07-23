Acer Aspire S3 (2013) pictures and hands-on

The Acer Aspire S3 has undergone a design overhaul. The 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop now takes several cues from its Aspire S7 cousin. The white-finish laptop sports the latest Intel Haswell chipset to bring it up to date for 2013, but also has a 180-degree fold-back touchscreen.

It's a far cry from the brushed-aluminium finish and plasticky interior spec of the earlier S3 model. The new S3 touch has a back-lit keyboard and while the top isn't Gorilla Glass as per the S7, its sheeny finish still looks quality.

READ: Acer Aspire S7 review

The screen can fold back to flat, purportedly as a means to show documents to colleagues or friends sitting opposite - a quick press of both command and the O keys flips the screen upside down to accommodate.

There are two USB 3.0 ports which the earlier S3 model lacked, plus a USB 2.0 port on the opposite side. The model - which we've stacked on top of an S7 to show the size difference - is also relatively slender, which makes for a lightweight unit.

The Acer Aspire S3 touch doesn't yet have an official price or release date. We anticipate it will ship from the end of July, as was originally planned, with a price around the £900 mark - a few hundred pounds less than the S7.