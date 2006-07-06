Storage is a flickle thing, on the one hand we all need it, but on the other it can be as boring as watching paint dry.



Imation's Micro Hard Drive is, it has to be said, as boring as watching paint dry, however what's more important is that it actually does what it says it does and looks kinda funky at the same time.



Shaped like a padlock (measuring 1.61in x 0.66in x 3.3in) the drive comes in 2GB and 4GB capacities and offers USB2.0 transfer speeds.



Rather than come in the shape of a standard USB stick, the chunky metal device's connector cable locks back into the drive, forming a handy attachment clip for briefcases, backpacks or belt loops.



According to the boring bit the Imation Micro Drive "offers Magnetic Data Encoding and Error Correction, 128-bit encryption (to prevent unauthorized access), and innovative File Synchronization, which automatically creates a backup copy of your data".



What that means to you and me is that the drive is not only fast, but promises to keep your data safe at the same time.



If that wasn't enough the outer metal casing and the promise that the unit has been engineered with shock resistance up to 1000 Gs ought to do it.

Verdict Going up against Seagate's Pocket drive, which Pocket-lint reviewed back in February, while the Imation Micro Hard Drive is more style conscious, it does offer less storage space for your pound.



That said, this is still the coolest looking hard drive we've seen in a long time, heck, you can even use it as a padlock.