Lexmark X2470 all in one printer

The first impression provided by the X2470 as you lift from the box and packaging is its flimsy-feeling plastic bodywork and that oh so blocky shape.

However, it takes only a few minutes to get it striped of the packing tape, packing paper, polystyrene and then get paper into the feed tray, the single Lexmark 1 ink cartridge into the print head.

Installing the software is a relative breeze and once on board your (Windows XP/Pro/x64, 98, 2000, ME and Windows Server 2003, but no Mac drivers) PC you can get printing or scanning and get access to Lexmark’s neat and simple to use Imaging Studio software.

The Studio software allows you to enhance images on PC before printing but you can also print, copy, scan and enlarge photos or documents as required. You have 1-Touch scan and copy, 1-Touch red eye removal and 1-Touch colour fix options making fast image tweaks as simple as using the printer’s three direct document scan, direct 6x4-inch photo scan and scan to PC buttons. Technophobes should love this device; these are the only three buttons you need to worry about.

PictBridge direct print capability via the dedicated socket on the printer’s face provides fast output direct from compatible cameras. You also get borderless printing for A4, A5, A6, letter and 4x6-inch photos among other sizes in both PictBridge and stand alone functions as well as via a PC where extra borderless page options are included.

The print output and scanning resolution spec look very good. The former provides up to 4800x1200dpi print resolution while scanning offers modest 600x1200ppi optical resolution but good 36-bit colour depth. An enhanced mode provides up to 19200x19200ppi scans using interpolation.

USB2.0 connectivity means processing speed is respectable but the claimed print speeds of 17ppm for draft A4 documents and 5ppm for "normal" pages seems optimistic when you start to print a high quality borderless A4 prints. Then you will have time to make (and drink) a coffee while it prints. The scanning speeds are dependent on the resolution chosen, suffice to say using the maximum enhanced mode, you can get off your bum and put that kettle on again.

Simplicity of use sums up the X2470 nicely, it’s not an expensive device and if I’m being fussy, the print quality shows this. The Lexmark 1 ink cartridge uses just three inks, cyan, magenta and yellow, but the clever print technology does well enough producing adequate blacks. However, prints are a tad grainy for my liking, even at the 4800x1200 top output setting and the modest optical scan resolution underlines the built-to-a-price ethos. Then again, this is an AiO at a price and very good one (price I mean) it is at that.