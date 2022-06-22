(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has announced its first 2-in1 laptop, the Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch, and it's looking pretty promising.

It's a convertible design, similar to the likes of the Microsoft Surface 2-in-1s, and can be used as a standalone tablet or with a detachable keyboard cover.

The Xiaomi Book S runs Windows 11 and is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 compute platform.

Xiaomi says the Snapdragon processor will boost productivity with enhanced performance and battery life, supporting powerful graphics and advanced camera applications.

Though it's worth noting that Windows on Snapdragon hasn't always been plain sailing, hopefully, things will be smoother with Windows 11.

The battery should get you around 13.4 hours on a charge and can be topped up with the included 65W GaN charger.

The display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is great for productivity, and a resolution of 2560 x 1600. It boasts 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and a 500 nits peak brightness.

Given that it can be used as a tablet, the display is a touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch support. It's coated with durable Corning Gorilla Glass.

For connectivity, we have a single USB-C port and, thankfully, a 3.5mm headphone socket.

If you're into a bit of doodling, the Xiaomi Book S supports Xiaomi's Smart Pen which is said to provide "low latency and a soft TPE tip for a real pen-like writing experience."

Unfortunately, both the keyboard cover and Smart Pen are sold separately, so those wanting the full functionality will have to shell out a bit extra.

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch is available in the UK and Europe with a retail price of £649 / €699.

Writing by Luke Baker.