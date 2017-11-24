Bargain Black Friday hard drives to expand your Xbox One or PS4 up to 4TB

Did you know that a USB 3.0 hard drive can be used to expand the storage on Xbox One and PS4 consoles? You just plug one into a spare USB port on an Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PS4 or PS4 Pro and away you go - more than doubling the storage in most cases. Ideal for those monster digital download games.
So you'll be pleased to hear that you can grab an amazing bargain on a USB 3.0 drive today, as part of the Black Friday sales.
Here are a few that work with either Xbox One, PS4 or both that will increase your hard drive space significantly and shouldn't break the bank.
- Seagate Backup Plus Sim 2TB external hard drive on Amazon UK for £83 - click here to view this deal
- Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PS4 for £74.99 - click here to view this deal
- Seagate 2TB Game Drive Special Edition for Xbox One for £72.99 - click here to view this deal
- Seagate 4TB Game Drive Special Edition for Xbox One for £124.99 - click here to view this deal
As well as games consoles, all these drives work with PC or Mac too. There is no software generally, just a plug and play. Make sure you get one today or you'll miss out on this price!
