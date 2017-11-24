  1. Home
Bargain Black Friday hard drives to expand your Xbox One or PS4 up to 4TB

Did you know that a USB 3.0 hard drive can be used to expand the storage on Xbox One and PS4 consoles? You just plug one into a spare USB port on an Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PS4 or PS4 Pro and away you go - more than doubling the storage in most cases. Ideal for those monster digital download games.

So you'll be pleased to hear that you can grab an amazing bargain on a USB 3.0 drive today, as part of the Black Friday sales.

Here are a few that work with either Xbox One, PS4 or both that will increase your hard drive space significantly and shouldn't break the bank.

As well as games consoles, all these drives work with PC or Mac too. There is no software generally, just a plug and play. Make sure you get one today or you'll miss out on this price!

