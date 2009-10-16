  1. Home
  2. Laptops
  3. Laptop news
  4. Toshiba laptop news

Toshiba announces Satellite L450, L555

Toshiba has introduced two new consumer-aimed Satellite laptops, the L450 and L555 for those "looking for affordability without compromising on style and performance".

Hoping to cash in on the sales bump that Microsoft's new operating system will create, both models will come pre-loaded with Windows 7 Home Premium.

The 15.6-inch Satellite L450 comes with either an Intel Celeron or AMD processor, Intel graphics, up to 4GB RAM, up to 500GB hard drive, DVD rewriter, three USB ports, HDMI, a four-in-one memory card slot, Wi-Fi and webcam.

The 17.3-inch Satellite L555 is offered with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor and gets a 1600 x 900 widescreen, LED backlit display, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive, DVD rewriter, three USB ports, HDMI, four-in-one card reader, Wi-Fi and webcam.

Both models will be available in late October after the general release of Windows 7. Pricing will start at £329 for L450 model, while the Satellite L555 will be available from £699. 

