Toshiba launches Portege M750 tablet PC

Toshiba has launched the Portege M750, a new convertible tablet PC featuring a 12.1-inch widescreen display aimed at business, healthcare and education markets.

The new model features a digitiser function, allowing users to access and manage their data with a digital stylus, or by using their finger on the touchscreen interface.

The pivot screen can transform the tablet into a flat slate, enabling users to write or draw directly onto the screen and also enables more interactive opportunities such as touchscreen questionnaires.

With Toshiba's EasyGuard technology, the M750 gets shock protection, a spill resistant keyboard and Toshiba ConfigFree, allowing easy configuration of connectivity options.

With Intel Centrino 2 processors, the M750 offers up to 2GB of DDR2 RAM, up to 160GB HDD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows Vista Business, a Super Multi Drive, five hours of battery life and an optional 3G/HSPA module.

The Toshiba Portege M750 starts from £849.00 and will be available at the end of October.