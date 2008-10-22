  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Toshiba laptop news

Toshiba launches Portege M750 tablet PC

|
1/2  
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Toshiba has launched the Portege M750, a new convertible tablet PC featuring a 12.1-inch widescreen display aimed at business, healthcare and education markets.

The new model features a digitiser function, allowing users to access and manage their data with a digital stylus, or by using their finger on the touchscreen interface.

The pivot screen can transform the tablet into a flat slate, enabling users to write or draw directly onto the screen and also enables more interactive opportunities such as touchscreen questionnaires.

With Toshiba's EasyGuard technology, the M750 gets shock protection, a spill resistant keyboard and Toshiba ConfigFree, allowing easy configuration of connectivity options.

With Intel Centrino 2 processors, the M750 offers up to 2GB of DDR2 RAM, up to 160GB HDD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows Vista Business, a Super Multi Drive, five hours of battery life and an optional 3G/HSPA module.

The Toshiba Portege M750 starts from £849.00 and will be available at the end of October.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. HP ProBook x360 440 G1 initial review: Slim, sleek and super secure
  2. Asus Precog initial review: Beautiful concept notebook with dual screens
  3. Asus VivoBook S13, S14, S15 and ZenBook S in photos
  4. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 initial review: Enter the age of the ScreenPad
  5. Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has a second touchscreen for a mousepad
  1. Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 850 processor for Always Connected Windows PCs
  2. MacOS Mojave: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
  3. Apple announces macOS Mojave as next major update, public beta coming late June
  4. 20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
  5. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
Comments