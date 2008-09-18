Toshiba NB100 netbook announced for the UK

Toshiba has announced the UK arrival of the Toshiba NB100, the company's first product to enter the growing netbook market.

The company says the 8.9-inch NB100 is a "stylish, compact device with advanced communication and multimedia capabilities" that weighs in at less than a kilo.

Powered by the 1.6GHz Intel Atom CPU, the Toshiba NB100 comes in two variants – one with Linux Ubuntu 8.04 with OpenOffice 2.4, while one offers Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition.

The widescreen TruBrite display offers 1024 x 600 resolution with LED backlighting and the little laptop offers a hard disk drive of 120GB and up to 1GB RAM.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g) and a 10/100 Ethernet port and there's three USB ports that get Toshiba's nifty Sleep-and-Charge tech that keeps charging USB gadgets when the netbook is in sleep mode while there's also an integrated 0.3MP webcam.

Toshiba is hoping that the device's "high build quality" and "premium features" set it apart from the majority of the netbook pack.

The Toshiba NB100 will come in three different colours, "Cosmic Black", "Champagne Gold" and "Bright Silver" and will be available in October 2008 for around the £260 mark. None too shabby...