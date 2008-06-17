Toshiba Qosmio F50 and G50 launch

Toshiba has announced the expansion of its Qosmio series, with two "powerful" new models due to launch in the third quarter of 2008.

The Toshiba Qosmio F50 and Qosmio G50 claim to offer high class audio and video entertainment.

The Qosmio F50 and Qosmio G50 both feature Toshiba's new Quad Core HD Processor – a media processor based on cell architecture consisting of four Synergistic Processor Elements (SPE) to allow applications such as real-time high definition upscaling of DVD content, video editing, high speed transcoding and hand gesture control.

The 15.4 inch F50 is being mooted as a "way to take HD content on the road" while the larger G50 is an 18-inch model, and being touted as a desktop replacement.

Both F50 and G50 models offer up to 640GB Hard Disk Drive storage, with system memory expandable to 8GB.

Toshiba's Quad Core HD Processor also allows for gesture control - by using each notebook's integrated webcam - Toshiba's Gesture Control technology recognises simple hand movements, such as a "thumbs-up" or an open palm, and translates them into commands for controlling AV functions.

Toshiba's Qosmio F50 and G50 models also feature a new design with a textured, gloss black finish blends with a silver-line "Horizon" design and LED lighting around the speakers.

All new Qosmio laptops will be equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce graphics processor units alongside Harman Kardon stereo speakers plus an additional subwoofer and nine dedicated multimedia easy keys.

Pricing and availability to be revealed nearer to launch.