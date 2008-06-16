  1. Home
Toshiba Qosmio X305 gaming laptop leaked

Leaked pictures of Toshiba's new upcoming gaming laptop, said to be called the Qosmio X305, have been seen online.

As well as the imagery, it seems the spec for the new machines has also been revealed.

A 1GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX with turbo cache VRAM, Intel's new 3GHz dual core processor that we hear can be over-clocked for even more frames per second, dual high-speed 7200rpm hard drives of 200GB each for a total of 400GB, up to 4GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 17 inch WSXGA+ with 1680 x 1050 resolution are all said to be present.

In addition, the X305 will apparently also offer REGZA link HDMI ports and a four speaker Harmon Kardon stereo speaker system with subwoofer.

Launch date is rumoured for July - we'll bring you more when we hear it.

