  Toshiba announces new Satellite and Satellite Pro laptops

Toshiba has announced plans to launch its latest Satellite (for consumers) and Satellite Pro range, with only preview details for all models available now, Toshiba will not reveal the full specification of the notebooks until Q2 2008.

With a glossy black finish, Toshiba's new Satellite range combines "stylish slim-line chassis designs with truly desirable features".

The range offers a textured palm rest, touchpad with metallic mouse buttons and a quick launch multimedia

bar, with touch-sensitive buttons and LED lighting.

We're told the laptops will be powered "by the latest Intel and AMD processors alongside cutting-edge ATI Mobility Radeon graphics technology", and will have Windows Vista Home Premium Edition software and a DVD SuperMulti drive.

With dual hard drive support, integrated hard drives of up to 640GB will be available. All models will have a Toshiba "TruBrite" display as well as Harmon Kardon speakers and Dolby technologies.

Each model will also have an integrated webcam and built-in microphone as well as a clever new feature called "USB Sleep 'n' Charge" which will mean USB charging can continue even when the laptops are in sleep mode.

The three models aimed at consumers will be the 15.4-inch Satellite A300, 13.3-inch 2kg Satellite U400 and the 17-inch Satellite P300.

The Pros will have the option of Windows Vista Business Edition or Windows XP Professional Edition and will support WLAN, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet LAN and a modem.

Models is this range will include the 15-inch Satellite Pro A300, the 13-inch Pro U400 and the 17-inch Pro P300.