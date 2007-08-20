Toshiba launches 17-inch X200 Satellite gaming notebook range

Toshiba Europe Computer Systems Division has announced a new addition to its Satellite range, the X200 series, which with a red-flare carmine lid, is engineered with gamers in mind.

Featuring the latest nVIDIA GeForce 8700M GT graphics with 512MB GDDR3 SDRAM VRAM and 1279MB Turbocache, with 2GB RAM, the Satellite X200 delivers high-end graphics for the latest 3D games and multimedia.

The nVIDIA GeForce 8700M GT graphics processing unit is the world's first Microsoft DirectX 10 graphics for high performance enthusiast gaming notebooks.

Second generation nVIDIA PureVideo HD technology provides processing power for an HD DVD movie experience on your notebook and an HDMI output port is also included to allow users to connect to an HDTV.

The Satellite X200 delivers its sounds via four Harman Kardon speakers (2 bass and 2 tweeters), a subwoofer and Dolby Sound Room.

These audio technologies should mean gamers can experience a highly immersive game play environment whether they are using the Satellite X200's built-in speakers or through any pair of headphones with Dolby Headphone technology.

The Satellite X200 includes a fingerprint reader, a Dual Mode touch pad that can provide one-tap shortcuts and the latest Bluetooth standard - v.2.0+EDR.

Also included is an HD DVD-ROM and DVD SuperMulti Double Layer drive that reads and writes in up to 11 formats.

In addition the notebook, with a 17-inch TruBrite WSXGA+ display has 5-in-1 bridge media adapter and a built-in 1.3-megapixel webcam with integrated microphone.

It comes with Windows Vista Home Premium that, relevant to the X200's gaming audience, features Game Explorer to display thumbnails of favourite games in addition to background info on those titles.

The Satellite X200 is available now in the UK with a starting price of £1199.00 plus VAT.