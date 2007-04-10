  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Toshiba laptop news

Toshiba takes legal action over DVD players

|
  Toshiba takes legal action over DVD players
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

Toshiba is taking legal action in the US against 17 companies it says haven't secured the required licensing fees for DVD technology used in their products.

The Tokyo company and its US subsidiary filed a lawsuit at the District Court for the Northern District of California and a complaint with the US International Trade Commission over the products, which include DVD players, recorders and other DVD-related products, Toshiba said in a statement.

The court case seeks damages from the companies while the ITC case asks for the products to be banned from importation into the US.

Typically companies pay between $3 and $8 per player dollars in royalties for each DVD player they make.

Among the 17 companies include Daewoo, Tonic, Starlight and Dongguan.

PopularIn Laptops
Dixons Carphone data breach worse than thought: up to 10 million customers now affected
Logitech buys Blue Microphones to beef up its appeal to content creators
A new MacBook Air is (still) en route - but what processor will it use?
Intel i5 vs Intel i7: what's the difference?
MacOS 10.14 Mojave features, release date and everything you need to know
Choosing the right laptop: How to easily improve your portable productivity on the go
Comments