  Toshiba takes legal action over DVD players

Toshiba is taking legal action in the US against 17 companies it says haven't secured the required licensing fees for DVD technology used in their products.

The Tokyo company and its US subsidiary filed a lawsuit at the District Court for the Northern District of California and a complaint with the US International Trade Commission over the products, which include DVD players, recorders and other DVD-related products, Toshiba said in a statement.

The court case seeks damages from the companies while the ITC case asks for the products to be banned from importation into the US.

Typically companies pay between $3 and $8 per player dollars in royalties for each DVD player they make.

Among the 17 companies include Daewoo, Tonic, Starlight and Dongguan.