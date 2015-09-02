Toshiba aims at MacBook with 'world's first' 4K 12.5-inch Satellite Radius 12

Ahead of IFA getting into full swing, Toshiba announced a 12.5-inch convertible laptop that comes with an Ultra HD 4K display.

The Toshiba Satellite Radius 12 can be spec'd with up to a 6th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SATA solid state drive, but it is the 3840 x 2160 LED touchscreen that steals the show in a model that size. It's a fabulous looking display and could even be seen as a Windows 10 rival to Apple's 12-inch MacBook with Retina display.

The design is lovely, with Toshiba opting for decent materials that result in a good quality build that you'd be happy to carry around with you.

The Ultra HD version of the Radius 12 (which can also be ordered with a Full HD display for the more budget concious) also comes with colour calibration technology certified by Technicolor and ChromaTune. Graphics are supplied through Intel HD Graphics 520.

Connectivity options include two USB 3.0 and one USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 ports. There is dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and a 4K-capable HDMI output.

Built-in Harman Kardon speakers are on board, while battery life for the 4K model is rated at up to six hours. The Full HD model can squeeze out a bit more juice, with battery life claimed to be up to eight hours.

The finish is satin gold with brushed aluminium and the whole combination device weighs from 1.32kg (depending on which specifications you opt for) and the model we got our hands on at IFA was light enough to hold in one hand. It measures 299.5 x 209 x 15.4mm.

Price is yet to be announced but it will be available prior to Christmas as it is coming to the UK in the fourth quarter of this year.