Toshiba crams a stunning 4K screen into its new convertible notebook

It wasn't too long ago that 4K laptops were new, and already they've adapted the tech enough to fit it into a convertible notebook.

The new Toshiba Satellite Radius 15 4K Ultra HD Edition is Toshiba's first convertible notebook with such a high-resolution display. Yup, it's full 4K, not a 2K QHD like most others out there.

The resolution of the Satellite Radius 15 4K Ultra HD Edition is almost as dense as its lengthy name at 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. That's 282ppi, which sounds low compared to smartphones, but on a 15.6-inch screen it should look stunning.

The new notebook is more than just a pretty screen though. For a start there's a two-axis hinge allowing full 360-degree touchscreen rotation for tablet mode use.

Other details have not been released, yet. Under the brushed metal hood of the standard Radius 15, which the 4K edition should at least match, is a fifth gen Intel Core processor. There are also two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and SD card slot and, confirmed for the 4K model, Harmon Kardon speakers with DTS tuning.

Toshiba has not announced pricing or a release date yet but the standard Radius 15 starts at around £533 and comes with Windows 10.

The Satellite S gaming laptop will also come in a 4K variant in either 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch models. These start at £455 and feature dual or quad Intel fifth gen Core processors, an Nvidia GPU, 2TB storage, 16GB of RAM, Windows 10 OS and should be available from 29 July.

READ: Turn your iPhone or iPad into a full 1-inch 20MP sensor DSLR with the DxO One