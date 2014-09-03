  Toshiba Satellite Radius 11 laptop transforms into five modes

Toshiba, in its myriad IFA-timed announcements, has revealed a new laptop called Satellite Radius 11 which is capable of transforming to suit the user's needs.

We say transform but really it means it works as a laptop or tablet is various positions. All of which run on the Windows 8.1 operating system.

Laptop mode is as the name suggests, then there's a 360-degree hinge that allows the screen to be flipped for a presentation say. The screen can also be folded a full 180-degrees to be held like a tablet – while in this mode the keyboard is disabled so it can be handled without worry of mis-pressing anything. Variants on these hinge movements make up the full five modes available to users for presentations, sharing, work and displays.

The Satellite Radius 11 weighs 1.3kg and features an 11.6-inch touchscreen with 1366 x 768 resolution. It comes packing an Intel Celeron processor meaning Intel HD Graphics too - the specific speeds have not yet been announced. There are built-in stereo speakers with DTS Sound as well as an HD webcam. Storage stretches to 500GB and RAM comes in at 4GB of DDR3L.

The Toshiba Satellite Radius 11 has not had its pricing announced yet but it will be available in the UK before this Christmas.

