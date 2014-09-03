  Toshiba Chromebook 2 brings Skullcandy sound and 11 hour battery

Toshiba has just announced its latest Chromebook 2 laptop to succeed last year's model. It's coming with plenty of improvements to give Windows laptops and Macs a bit of serious Google powered competition.

The Toshiba Chromebook 2 is a 13.3-inch laptop featuring a 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS display, but there is also a more affordable 1366 x 768 resolution version. Under the hood is an Intel Celeron processor that can be scaled as the buyer wants. The same can be said for memory which starts with 2GB of DDR3L RAM but also comes in a 4GB version, both have 16GB of eMMC storage and 100GB of free cloud storage.

The thing that really pushed this Chromebook into the limelight is the 11.5 hour battery life on the Full HD model – which should translate to all day use. Not having to carry a charger about is a big deal, especially for a laptop that can stay connected at all times via Wi-Fi.

Toshiba has teamed up with Skullcandy for its sound, offering stereo speakers tuned by the headphones specialist.

On the looks of the Chromebook 2 it would be fair to say that it resembles a certain Air titled laptop from a certain fruit manufacturer, meaning it looks great and is super sleek and weighs just 1.35kg.

The Toshiba Chromebook 2 HD and non-HD have not yet got pricing but will become available in the UK in the first quarter of 2015.

