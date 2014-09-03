  1. Home
Toshiba Canvio AeroMobile wireless SSD is the cloud in your pocket

Toshiba has announced the Canvio AeroMobile wireless SSD, an external drive that will allow you to wirelessly store your content locally. 

Bringing the advantage of SSD - it will be nice and quiet, better protected from drops, as well as power efficient due to the lack of moving parts - the Canvio AeroMobile features Wi-Fi. 

That Wi-Fi network will let you connect up to 8 devices, so you can stream content or backup your precious photos, naked or not.

There's an app for Android or iOS devices to give you access to your AeroMobile, so you can browse, save or view files, as well as compatibility with Mac and Windows PCs.

There's a USB 3.0 connection for speedy transfer via cable, as well as an SD card slot, so you'll be able to use the Tosh external SSD as a backup for your camera.

"The Canvio AeroMobile wireless SSD has been created to give extra freedom when storing and sharing data, with the added reassurance that precious memories are safely backed up," said Arnaud Bonvarlet, general manager, storage peripherals division, Toshiba.

The rechargeable internal battery will give you up to 8 hours of video streaming and the device measures 123.2 x 63 x 12.5mm and weighs 120g.

The Toshiba Canvio AeroMobile wireless SSD can be yours for £119.

