Toshiba Satellite Click 2 and Click 2 Pro Windows 8.1 2-in-1s announced

Toshiba has announced its first consumer detachable Ultrabook and a 2-in-1 laptop from the same family.

The Toshiba Satellite Click 2 Pro P30W has a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, Intel Dual Core i5 processor, Intel HD graphics 4400 and up to a 256GB SSD integrated into the tablet/screen for silent storage.

It can be bought with up to 8GB of RAM on board too and, when in laptop mode, has a HDMI output supporting Ultra HD (4K), two full size USB 3.0 ports, and a full size SD card slot. When detached, the tablet half also offers a micro HDMI output supporting UHD, one full size USB 2.0 port, and a microSD card slot.

A HD webcam can be found on the front, with a 5-megapixel camera on the rear. And general connectivity options include Intel's WiDi wireless display compatibility. DTS Sound audio enhancement tuned by Harman Kardon is on board.

Up to six hours of battery life is claimed.

The Toshiba Satellite Click 2 L30W laptop is similarly detachable, but slightly lowed specified. It has a 1366 x 768 HD IPS display, can be bought with up to a 4th generation Intel Core i3 processor and Intel HD graphics 4200 and a 500GB HDD in laptop mode. Up to 4GB of RAM can be added too.

The tablet half has one full size USB 2.0 port, a micro HDMI output and a full sized SD card slot. The Keyboard adds a full size USB 3.0 port to the mix.

DTS Sound audio is also included in this model, but this time tuned by Skullcandy. Battery life is better, however, being claimed to last up to eight hours.

Both portables come with the latest version of Windows 8.1.

Prices are yet to be revealed. They will be in UK stores in the third quarter this year.