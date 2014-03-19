Toshiba laptop range adds 4K resolution and Skull Candy certified sound to Satellite range

It's Toshiba laptop season, with the company announcing a range of models to suit a broad audience. Among those the big ticket device is the Satellite P50: a 15.6-inch laptop with 4K resolution screen.

The P50's 3840 x 2160 resolution screen features ChromaTune calibration and is Technicolor certified to guarantee the best viewing experience. The TruBrite panel also offers a wide angle of view without distorting brightness or contrast.

In addition the P50 features options for the latest Intel processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards for a true top-spec performance. There's also a Blu-ray optical drive and stacks of connectivity ports built into the chassis, which includes a brushed metal top.

Stepping down a notch there's the Satellite S50, featuring a slimmer design that's just under the 20mm mark. A one piece frameless design keyboard and Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen join a features list which also includes a brushed metal finish and various processor configuration options. The S50 will be available in 15.6-inch and 17-inch variants.

Next in line is the Satellite L50 - the first Toshiba laptop to introduce Skull Candy certified sound. The 23.5mm-thick design is available in various colour options and different configurations mean a touchscreen and Full HD resolution can be added should you want them. Again, 15.6-inch and 17-inch options will be available.

At the entry-level end of the scale there's the updated Satellite C50, which in its 2014 configuration is 20 per cent slimmer than the previous generation model.

No final word on price or release dates just yet, but more info as we have it.