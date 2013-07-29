  Toshiba announces Satellite U and M series laptops, including first 15.6-inch Ultrabook

Toshiba has unveiled a couple of new laptop ranges, the Satellite U and M series.

The Satellite U50t is the company's first 15.6-inch Ultrabook, which comes with a 10-point touchscreen, Windows 8, fourth-generation Intel Core processor, Intel HD Graphics 4400, up to 1TB hard drive and up to 16GB of RAM. It weighs 2.3kg and measures 377.5 x 249.5 x 21.3mm.

The M series laptops - M50, M50t and M50Dt - all come with 15.6-inch screens and can sport AMD APU processors instead of the latest Intel Core processors. Similarly there are different graphics options, including the same Intel HD Graphics 4400 as the Ultrabook, Nvidia GeForce GT 740M with 2GB VRAM graphics or AMD Radeon HD graphics for the AMD models.

You can choose between conventional and touchscreen displays, and they also come with up to 1TB hard drives and 16GB of RAM. They each weigh 2.1kg and measure the same as the U50t: 377.5 x 249.5 x 21.3mm.

All of the new laptops feature HD resolutions and a host of connectivity options, including two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0, a HDMI v1.4 output, SD card slot, Gigabit LAN, Bluetooth 4.0, WiDi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Miracast.

DTS Studio Sound is on board to help boost virtual surround audio through the stereo speakers, while a HD webcam and stereo microphone are included. Battery life is quoted at up to seven hours.

Pricing for the laptops is yet to be revealed, but they will be available in the UK this quarter (Q3).