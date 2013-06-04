  Toshiba takes on the iMac with Qosmio PX30t 23-inch touchscreen entertainment hub

Toshiba is looking to steal some undecided mass-media consumers from peering longingly at the iMac with its Qosmio PX30t all-in-one desktop Windows 8 PC. With a 23-inch Full HD LED touchscreen, Harman/Kardon speakers with Slipstream technology, and a Freeview digital TV tuner it's as much designed for movie and TV watching as word processing.

It will also be available with the new fourth-generation Intel Haswell processor and if that option is taken, it can output Ultra HD 4K content to a compatible display through a HDMI port.

Integrated graphics is an option or you can splash out a bit more and ensure your gaming is aided by an Nvidia GeForce GT 740M with Optimus technology and 2GB of VRAM. The Intel processor can be either dual or quad-core, depending on your budget and preference, and up to 16GB of RAM is possible.

Up to 3TB of storage can be chosen, through hard drive space, and there are two USB 2.0 and four USB 3.0 ports housed in the all-in-one.

It supports both WiDi and MiraCast for wireless second-screen video sharing.

A HD web camera with a stereo microphone is built in, and wireless Toshiba keyboard and mouse is included in the box.

The Toshiba Qosmio PX30t will be available in the UK in Q3 from £799.