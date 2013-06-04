  Toshiba P-Series laptops launched with new Intel Haswell processors

Toshiba's just-announced P-Series laptops all feature the brand new Intel Haswell processors. With prices starting from £599, they could also be one of the cheaper ways to get your hands on the first of the new Intel processor-touting laptops.

The P-Series comes in two forms, one with a 15.6-inch display and the other sporting a 17.3-inch screen. The 15.6-inch version will come in both HD and Full HD screen variants, as well as offering an optional touchscreen. The 17.3-inch LED is either Full HD or HD+, which we presume is more like Apple's Retina display Macs.

You get a choice of either an Nvidia 740M or a 745M GPUs, both of which are extremely powerful, with the latter 745M featuring 4GB of RAM. As for storage, the larger 17-inch P70 laptop can support up to 3TB of space. The smaller versions max out at 1.5TB. There is also the option to have a hybrid 1TB HD with 8GB SSD or a straight 256GB SSD. RAM maxes out at 32GB, with 16GB as standard.

Harmon/Kardon provides the audio technology for the P-Series laptops. Those who go for the bigger 17-inch version benefit from four sets of speakers, compared to two on the 15-inch.

On the connectivity front, you get the usual gamut of USB 3.0 and 2.0 slots, HDMI out and, for the top of the line i7 model, the ability to output UltraHD resolution video to UHD displays.

As we said earlier, prices will start at £599 and the laptops should begin hitting the market around Q3.