  Toshiba Satellite S, C and L series offer touchscreen thrills for the bargain hunter

Toshiba has introduced three new laptop ranges, two refreshed from previous models and one entirely new, which add premium features and design at affordable prices. It has also brought touchscreen technology down through its ranges, ensuring that even entry-level notebooks carry it.

The Toshiba Satellite S series is the company's all-new range. It comes with either 15.6 or 17.3-inch flat HD or flat Full HD widescreen LED backlit displays, with optional touchscreen version available.

A host of dual or quad-core processors are on offer inside, including Intel's newly announced fourth generation Haswell chipsets, and multiple graphics options are available, up to Nvidia's GeForce GT 740M with Optimus technology and 2GB of RAM.

You can choose storage up to a 1TB HDD or a hybrid 1TB HDD with 8GB SSD, but the latter is bound to be pricey. And the S series laptops will support MiraCast streaming over Wi-Fi. The slim body also houses one USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI out and Bluetooth 4.0 compatibility is optional.

Stereo Onkyo speakers with DTS Studio Sound provide the audio, and you can choose to have either a DVD or Blu-ray drive or no optical disc drive at all. As with all of the new laptops, 64-bit Windows 8 is pre-installed.

Like the S series, the C series comes with either a 15.6 or 17.3-inch HD screen. An optional touchscreen model is available.

Many of the same options as the S series are available, save for the fourth-gen Intel processor - only third-gen is offered for the C series. There is no hybrid HDD/SSD option either.

But it is available in multiple colour schemes, including red.

The L series is available with the Haswell processor, and comes in an extra size to the others at 14.1-inch.

The new Toshiba Satellite laptops will be available this summer, starting at £299.